76ers Hire Tommy Balcetis as Basketball Intelligence Lead

Aug 17, 2026, 9:54 AM ET
The Philadelphia 76ers have hired Tommy Balcetis as their Head of Basketball Intelligence, Analytics and Innovation, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. Balcetis spent 12 years with the Denver Nuggets, climbing from analytics manager to assistant general manager while contributing to the front-office infrastructure behind Denver's 2023 championship. The Lithuanian-born executive left the Nuggets in June 2025 and later worked with EuroLeague club Zalgiris Kaunas as head of innovations. This is another notable front-office addition under new president of basketball operations Mike Gansey, who replaced Daryl Morey this offseason. There is no direct fantasy impact, as a back-office analytics hire does not change Philadelphia's minutes, usage, or rotation outlook.--Brian DailisanSource: Michael Scotto