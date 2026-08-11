Scottie Scheffler Headlining First Playoff Event in Memphis

Aug 11, 2026, 5:52 PM ET
Despite leading the FedEx Cup by a fairly wide margin, Scottie Scheffler is in the field this week in Memphis and hoping to build some momentum toward the Tour Championship. He's still in search of a second victory this season, but at this point, he's the heaviest of runner-up favorites. There isn't much to say about the world number one that most don't already know, though the statistical greatness hasn't produced trophies. He leads so many statistics throughout the bag, but missing short putts has become a painfully obvious pitfall. The good news is that many of his runner-up finishes have come in shootouts, where TPC Southwind has a history of being a little more guarded. Like every week, if reaching Scheffler's price tag is doable, he's an easy plug-and-play.--Todd McGillSource: PGA Tour