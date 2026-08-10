Jadarian Price Without Timetable for Return
Jadarian Price (lower body) missed his third straight practice on Monday, and his return is not imminent. Head coach Mike MacDonald said the team is in no rush to get him back on the field before the preseason opener against the Dallas Cowboys. While it's unclear what injury he's currently dealing with, Price is in no rush as he ramps up for Week 1 in September. With Zach Charbonnet (knee) on the PUP list, the first-round pick has a chance to start early in the season. While we will have to understand what injury he's dealing with, Price should be a starting option in fantasy formats in 2026.
Source: Tim Booth - Seattle Times
Source: Tim Booth - Seattle Times