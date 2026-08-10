Dalton Kincaid to Have his Load Managed in 2026?
Dalton Kincaid (knee) was seen wearing a sleeve on his left leg during training camp practice on Monday, which is the same leg as the PCL tear that he suffered in November of 2024, according to Banged Up Bills, but this "looks more like a general sleeve vs. a compression sleeve for injuries." The Bills have talked about load management with Kincaid this year, and it could be a part of this. The 26-year-old was still not 100% with his knee last year, which led to him catching a career-low 39 passes on 49 targets for 571 yards in a career-low 12 regular-season games, although he did have a career-high five touchdowns. For the second straight offseason, Kincaid chose not to have surgery on his knee, which leaves plenty of concerns for fantasy managers who are hoping that he can bounce back in his fourth NFL season. Those still looking to select Kincaid in fantasy drafts can hang their hat on his league-leading 14.6 yards per catch among all tight ends a year ago. But limiting his overall fantasy ceiling is the fact that Dawson Knox will still be involved, as well as the addition of receiver DJ Moore.
Source: Banged Up Bills
Source: Banged Up Bills