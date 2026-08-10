Omarion Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal All in Chargers' Weekly Plans
Omarion Hampton. According to Alex Insdorf, McDaniel said he plans to use Hampton, Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal in every game. The team's first unofficial depth chart, released Sunday, still lists Hampton as the starter, with Mitchell or Vidal in the top backup spot. Hampton rushed for 545 yards and four touchdowns in nine games as a rookie, while Vidal stepped in for 643 rushing yards and three scores. Mitchell brings a different element after averaging 5.8 yards per carry on 59 attempts for Baltimore last season. McDaniel's comment should not be read as a three-way split, but it does make the backfield a little less clean for fantasy. Hampton remains the clear lead option, while Mitchell and Vidal both have paths to weekly touches. That makes the backup picture worth watching rather than assuming one of them will simply disappear.
Source: Alex Insdorf
Source: Alex Insdorf