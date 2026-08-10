Oronde Gadsden Listed as Co-Starter on First Unofficial Depth Chart
Oronde Gadsden is listed as a co-starter along with both Charlie Kolar and David Njoku. The "or" designation is used throughout the lineup, including at running back where both Keaton Mitchell and Kimani Vidal are listed in the primary backup spot, but with the highest statistical upside of the tight end group, fantasy managers are likely looking for more signs of encouragement surrounding Gadsden after he spent much of the early offseason as a popular breakout candidate. The second-year tight end was candid in recent remarks to the media about needing to improve as a blocker, and with Kolar and Njoku both excelling in that area, Gadsden could be hard-pressed to make consistent contributions in 2026, and he enters the year as RotoBaller's TE20.
Source: Los Angeles Chargers
Source: Los Angeles Chargers