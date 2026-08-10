Isiah Pacheco Has MCL Sprain, Should Be Ready for Week 1
Isiah Pacheco (knee) is dealing with a sprained MCL, but head coach Dan Campbell told the media that the team still feels good about his Week 1 availability, according to beat writer Nolan Bianchi. Pacheco signed a one-year deal in the offseason but having now missed a string of training camp practices, the Lions have leaned on third-year back Sione Vaki to handle an expanded workload as three-time Pro Bowler Jahmyr Gibbs ramps back up from an early training camp hold-in that resulted in him becoming the league's highest paid running back. After splitting the backfield with David Montgomery for his first three seasons, Gibbs is expected to handle close to a bell cow role in 2026, limiting Pacheco's standalone value but making him one of fantasy's most important handcuff backs and a player who can generally be found in the closing rounds of drafts as RotoBaller's RB44.
Source: Nolan Bianchi
Source: Nolan Bianchi