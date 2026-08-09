Joshua Palmer Making Plays at Training Camp
Joshua Palmer has been rising during the team's training camp this season. Palmer dealt with a number of injuries during the 2025 season, including a high ankle sprain and an MCL sprain. General Manager Brandon Beane said, "If [Palmer] stays healthy, I think he'll be able to help us." Palmer has made play after play in the past week's sessions, while Keon Coleman has struggled with drops. The WR3 role in Buffalo could be Palmer's, as he works behind newly acquired wideout D.J. Moore and slot receiver Khalil Shakir. There's a possibility that Palmer plays the second-most snaps in this receiver room, with Shakir mostly working in just three-receiver sets. Fantasy managers in deep leagues should keep an eye on Palmer in the later rounds.
Source: Randy Gurzi - Sports Illustrated
Source: Randy Gurzi - Sports Illustrated