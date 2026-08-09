Josh Dobbs Joining Lions as Jared Goff's Backup
Teddy Bridgewater stepped away from the team, creating an opening behind starter Jared Goff. Garafolo reports that the financial commitment reflects Detroit's plan for Dobbs to serve as its No. 2 quarterback. The 31-year-old spent last season with New England, appearing in four games and completing 7 of 10 passes for 65 yards. He has made 15 starts during his NFL career, giving Detroit an experienced option behind Goff while undrafted rookie Luke Altmyer continues to develop. Goff has already been ruled out for the entire preseason, so Dobbs should have an opportunity to get acclimated quickly once the signing becomes official.
Source: Mike Garafolo
Source: Mike Garafolo