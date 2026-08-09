Ja'Marr Chase Still Deserves a Top-Three Redraft Pick
Ja'Marr Chase already produced 125 catches for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns last season, and there is still room for more in 2026. Chase led the NFL with 185 targets despite Joe Burrow playing only eight games, and he has now drawn at least 175 targets in consecutive seasons. The Bengals have talked this offseason about getting more explosive on offense, something Chase himself discussed during OTAs. Friday night's stadium practice offered a reminder of what that can look like when Burrow hit him on a 50-yard bomb. Tee Higgins remains a major part of the passing game, but that hasn't stopped Cincinnati from feeding Chase at an elite rate. RotoBaller has him third overall and WR1 in its latest half-PPR rankings. There isn't much mystery with Chase at this point. A healthy Burrow gives one of the NFL's highest-volume receivers another shot at pairing that workload with more big plays and touchdowns. Chase still belongs among the first three players selected in redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller