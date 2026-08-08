Luther Burden III Exits Early With Apparent Lower-Body Injury
Luther Burden III (lower body) exited Saturday's training camp practice early with an apparent lower body injury, according to Courtney R. Cronin of ESPN. Burden sustained the injury when he collided with teammate defensive back Tyrique Stevenson while Stevenson broke up a pass from quarterback Caleb Williams. According to Cronin, Burden walked gingerly toward the weight room under his own power and did not return to practice. The 22-year-old appeared to have avoided a serious injury and is considered day-to-day for now. Burden is set for an expanded role in the Bears' high-octane offense with the departure of DJ Moore. He caught 47 passes for 652 yards and two touchdowns over 15 games last season. Burden's fantasy stock is on the rise, and he was praised by the Bears' coaching staff for having an outstanding training camp this summer. The Bears will provide a further update soon, as fantasy managers should continue to monitor the situation.
Source: Courtney R. Cronin of ESPN
Source: Courtney R. Cronin of ESPN