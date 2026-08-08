CeeDee Lamb Still Worth His First-Round Price
CeeDee Lamb had a down 2025 by his standards, but there is not much of a discount attached to it. He missed three full games with a high ankle sprain and still caught 75 passes for 1,077 yards on 117 targets. The three touchdowns were a career low, which is probably the biggest reason last year felt so disappointing in fantasy. George Pickens is not going away after a 93-catch, 1,429-yard breakout, and Dallas now has two receivers capable of commanding plenty of looks from Dak Prescott. That makes another 2023-type 181-target season harder to bank on. It also does not push Lamb out of the first-round conversation. Dallas has made red-zone improvement a focus in camp, and Lamb has been working in those drills. RotoBaller ranks him ninth overall and WR5 in half-PPR, almost exactly in line with his 10.6 ADP. At that price, Lamb is neither a bargain nor a fade. He is still one of the safest bets to anchor a fantasy receiving corps.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller