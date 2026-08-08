Marvin Mims Jr. Missing Practice on Saturday Due to Injury
Marvin Mims Jr. (undisclosed) pulled up on a go route in training camp practice on Friday and is not on the field on Saturday, according to Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports. It's unclear exactly what the specific nature of Mims' injury is, but it will keep him out for at least another day. New pass-catcher Jaylen Waddle (leg) is also nursing an injury from this week and remains on the sidelines on Saturday, which will give more opportunities to Troy Franklin, Pat Bryant, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey with the Broncos resting veteran Courtland Sutton. The 24-year-old Mims could be one of the odd men out in Denver's suddenly crowded WR picture in 2026 after the addition of Waddle this offseason, and Mims himself acknowledged that this might be his last year with the team. He's a big-play threat (12.3 yards per catch in three seasons) and was also a Pro Bowler in his first two years in the league on special teams as a kick returner. The former second-rounder from the University of Oklahoma had a career-best 503 yards and six touchdowns on 39 catches in 2024, but he fell to a 37-322-1 line in 15 regular-season games last year, and Mims' stock continues to fall. Mims profiles best as a big-play wideout in best-ball formats.
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens
Source: DNVR Sports - Zac Stevens