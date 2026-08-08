Jared Goff Looks to Have a "Great Grasp" on New Offense
Jared Goff leads the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns over the past four seasons, so it should come as little surprise that he was listed among senior writer Tim Twentyman's 10 players who have impressed through the first two weeks of Lions training camp. Twentyman notes that the five-time Pro Bowler continues to wow with his ball placement and accuracy and appears to have "a great grasp of Drew Petzing's offense." Goff has one of the most feared surrounding casts in the league and a head coach unafraid to play to the final whistle, making his current ADP of QB16 all the more confounding following four straight top 10 fantasy finishes. In a year with a deep pool of quality options making it easier to wait at the quarterback position, Goff has week-winning upside and is a player to target in the closing rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Tim Twentyman
Source: Tim Twentyman