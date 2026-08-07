Brenen Thompson Turning Heads at Training Camp
Brenen Thompson has made a strong start at training camp. Thompson has emerged as a standout story at camp, earning praise from coaches and teammates as he aims to carve out a role in a crowded receiver room. The fourth-round pick in the 2026 draft had an SEC-leading 1,054 receiving yards at Mississippi State last season and showcased his speed at the NFL Combine, running a 4.26 in the 40-yard dash. Under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who has proven to value speed in his offense, Thompson has an opportunity to compete for targets in 2026. As a late-round option for fantasy drafts this season, the rookie receiver could be a playmaker in McDaniel's offense and contribute to fantasy seasons in 2026.
Source: Nic Jennings - Roundtable
Source: Nic Jennings - Roundtable