Isaiah Likely Becoming Favorite Target for Giants QB
Isaiah Likely could be ready to make a big impact with his new team. In recent practices, Likely has been quarterback Jaxson Dart's favorite target. He snagged a team-high four receptions during Friday's practice session. The wide receiver room is a bit cloudy right now, so Likely has a chance to step up and make an impact in a big way. The 26-year-old could end up being the top target in New York until Malik Nabers (knee) returns to the field. Likely is Rotoballer's TE14, but he has the upside to be a top-10 player at his position this season.
Source: Dan Duggan
Source: Dan Duggan