Chris Rodriguez Jr. Utilized Near the Goal Line in Friday's Scrimmage
Chris Rodriguez Jr. was limited at the start of camp due to a foot injury that required surgery in the spring, but he has been mixing in more this week and shared the backfield with Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen Jr. during Friday's scrimmage. Friday only reinforced the notion that head coach Liam Coen is leaning toward a backfield committee with Tuten, Rodriguez, and Allen. Tuten started the first drive and only came off the field on third down for Allen. Then C-Rod started the second drive before rotating with Tuten. Eventually, Tuten started the drives, but he came off the field in favor of Rodriguez when the team got within the 10-yard line, with Allen playing all the third downs. Both Rodriguez and Tuten had some nice runs, with Allen scoring a receiving touchdown. Fantasy managers shouldn't read too much into the team's first training camp scrimmage, but it suggests that Rodriguez and Tuten will split early-down carries, with Rodriguez potentially serving as the goal-line back.
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley
Source: Sports Illustrated - John Shipley