Xavier Worthy Still Sidelined on Friday
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) remains sidelined in Friday's training camp practice, according to Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride. Worthy injured his shoulder last weekend and has been sitting out ever since, but the good news is he's just dealing with a minor shoulder sprain and is considered day-to-day, so there's a good chance we'll see him back on the field this weekend. Fantasy managers had to have been a bit worried initially, as Worthy's 2025 season was derailed by a separated shoulder that he suffered in the Week 1 season opener against the division-rival Los Angeles Chargers. The 23-year-old speedy pass-catcher came into camp this summer at full health with obvious bounce-back potential for fantasy managers at a reduced cost. The former first-rounder in 2024 from the University of Texas figures to be KC's WR2 behind Rashee Rice (knee) if he's back to full health in 2026 in his third year in the NFL. Durability remains a concern, but at a reduced cost this year, Worthy is absolutely worth pulling the trigger on in the middle rounds of drafts.
Source: Arrowhead Pride - Pete Sweeney
Source: Arrowhead Pride - Pete Sweeney