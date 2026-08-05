Rashee Rice Taking Part in 11-on-11 Drills
Rashee Rice (knee) is taking part in 11-on-11 team drills at training camp practice on Wednesday for the first time in camp, according to Nate Taylor of ESPN. The Chiefs have eased Rice back into practice this summer following an offseason knee procedure. That will likely continue for the 26-year-old, but barring a setback, it seems likely that he'll be ready for the team's Week 1 regular-season opener on Monday night against the division-rival Denver Broncos. The Chiefs have even more reason to play it safe with Rice because of injuries sustained to fellow wideouts Xavier Worthy (shoulder) and rookie Cyrus Allen (shin) last week. When healthy, Rice will be quarterback Patrick Mahomes' top target, giving him clear WR1 upside. Rice's history of injuries and off-the-field issues make him more of a risky high-end WR2 wideout, though. He caught 79 passes for 938 yards and seven touchdowns as a rookie, but the former second-rounder from SMU has played in just 12 games in the last two seasons due to injuries and suspension.
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor
Source: ESPN.com - Nate Taylor