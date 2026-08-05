Tank Dell Practicing in Pads
Tank Dell (knee) is expected to take part without obvious limitation. Dell suffered a career-threatening knee injury in December 2024 that would cost him the entirety of the 2025 season. After undergoing multiple surgeries, Wednesday's practice marks his first time donning pads in an NFL setting since the injury. The 2023 third-round pick developed a clear connection with quarterback C.J. Stroud, catching 98 passes for 1,376 yards and 10 scores across his first two seasons, and he will look to pick up where he left off in a receiver room still populated by two-time Pro Bowler Nico Collins along with second-year players Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel. Dell's place in the pecking order remains unclear, but as one of the easiest players to root for in 2026, he could play his way back into fantasy viability as RotoBaller's WR75.
Source: Jane Slater
Source: Jane Slater