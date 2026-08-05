Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson to Alternate Preseason Starts
Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson have alternated first-team reps through the install period of training camp, and head coach Todd Monken intends to continue that approach into the preseason. Monken told NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe, "[I'm] going to start one quarterback the first preseason game, the other one will start the second one, and then most likely, the leader of the competition's going to start the third," also saying, "The next week is going to decide who gets each of those games." Monken has stressed that he wants one of his quarterbacks to make it clear that they deserve the starting job, noting that despite his growth over the past four months, Sanders still has room to improve, while Watson needs to cut down on the turnovers after throwing six interceptions through this stage of training camp. The Browns play their first preseason game against the Bears on August 15, and who gets that start could be a telling indication of who could be the team's Week 1 starter.
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Source: Cameron Wolfe