Tua Tagovailoa Likely to be Falcons' Week 1 Starting QB
Tua Tagovailoa (back), who returned to a limited practice on Tuesday, is likely to be the team's Week 1 starter under center. Michael Penix Jr. (knee) has not been cleared for 11-on-11 team work in training camp after tearing his ACL last year, leading to Tagovailoa getting all of the first-team reps so far in camp. Tagovailoa's fantasy stock is rising for those in two-QB superflex leagues as he enters his first season in Atlanta. The 28-year-old former fifth overall pick from the University of Alabama led the NFL with 4,624 passing yards in 2023 and a 72.9% completion percentage in Miami in 2024, and he'll have plenty of weapons around him in Atlanta to bounce back in 2026. However, durability remains a major concern (mostly in relation to head injuries), and when Penix returns to full health, Tagovailoa could be on a short leash in the starting role if he struggles. The arrow is pointing up for Tagovailoa, but RotoBaller still has him ranked as the No. 30 fantasy QB as he heads into his seventh year in the NFL.
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport
Source: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport