Alvin Kamara Seeing Third-Down Work in Passing Situations
Alvin Kamara has been splitting the backfield with newcomer Travis Etienne Jr. in training camp this summer, with Etienne taking the bulk of the first-team reps on early downs and Kamara "getting first call on third down and in passing situations," according to Jeff Duncan of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. It's an evolving situation in head coach Kellen Moore's offense, but Duncan said he'd be surprised if it's a 50-50 split with Etienne and Kamara when all is said and done. Behind Etienne and Kamara, the RB room is crowded with contenders for the RB3 role among Devin Neal, Audric Estime, Ty Chandler, and C.J. Donaldson. The 31-year-old Kamara is set to take on a much smaller role in New Orleans' backfield as mostly a third-down pass-catching back, which will make him more of an RB4/flex option in point-per-reception leagues in his 10th year in the league. Etienne, who is ranked as RotoBaller's No. 16 fantasy RB, is the back to roster for the Saints in 2026, but fantasy managers should temper expectations with him as an RB2 because of the presence of Kamara in passing situations.
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Jeff Duncan
Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune - Jeff Duncan