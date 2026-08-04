Antonio Williams Continues to Mix In With First-Team Offense
Antonio Williams received a handful of reps with the first-team offense during Tuesday's 11-on-11 work, according to Denton Day. The third-round rookie has mixed in with the starters at other points early in camp, so this was not necessarily a sudden promotion. It does show that Washington is giving him a look alongside Jayden Daniels while the receiver rotation takes shape. Williams was selected 71st overall after leading Clemson with 55 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns in 2025. Head coach Dan Quinn also said Tuesday that Williams is further along than Luke McCaffrey was at the same point as a rookie, though he noted that McCaffrey had only recently moved from quarterback. Terry McLaurin remains the clear lead receiver, with Treylon Burks, Dyami Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Van Jefferson and others competing for snaps. Williams is still only a deeper dynasty option, but repeated first-team work would strengthen his case for an early role.
Source: Denton Day
Source: Denton Day