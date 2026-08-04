Dontayvion Wicks Serving as WR1 Amid Eagles' Injuries
DeVonta Smith and rookie Makai Lemon both sitting out of training camp practice on Tuesday due to hamstring injuries, Dontayvion Wicks is serving as the team's WR1, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94WIP.com. Wicks has a massive opportunity in 2026 in his fourth year in the NFL after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers in an offseason trade. The 25-year-old has a clear path to WR2 duties in Philly behind Smith after the Eagles sent A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. The former fifth-rounder in 2023 from the University of Virginia has impressed in training camp so far as he looks for an expanded role in Philly's new-look offense. Head coach Nick Sirianni has compared Wicks to veteran wideout Keenan Allen because of his versatility. As long as he doesn't get injured, Wicks figures to beat out Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, and depending on Lemon's development, there's a path to WR2 duties. Wicks is gaining some steam early in camp and could continue to rise up draft boards at the WR position. Currently, RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 80 fantasy WR after catching 108 passes for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns in his first three seasons with Green Bay.
Source: 94WIP.com - Eliot Shorr-Parks
Source: 94WIP.com - Eliot Shorr-Parks