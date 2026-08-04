Klay Thompson Draws Lakers Trade Buzz
Klay Thompson has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as a possible trade target, per Evan Sidery. Unlike the Miami Heat, who appear more likely to wait on a buyout, Los Angeles has salary-matching paths if it wants to make a deal. The appeal is obvious: Thompson would reunite with former Mavericks teammate Luka Doncic, whose playmaking could create catch-and-shoot looks for the veteran wing. Thompson, 36, is owed $17.46 million in the final year of his deal and averaged 11.7 points while shooting 38.3 percent from three last season. A Lakers move would be a clean basketball fit, but he remains a low-usage threes specialist rather than a reliable standard-league fantasy option.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery