Mike Evans Misses Practice With Quad Strain
Mike Evans (quadriceps) did not practice Monday because of a quad strain, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. The team has not announced when the injury occurred or how long Evans is expected to be sidelined. San Francisco signed the six-time Pro Bowler to a three-year deal in March after he spent his first 12 NFL seasons with Tampa Bay. Evans was limited to eight games in 2025, finishing with 30 receptions for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Before last season, he had opened his career with 11 straight 1,000-yard campaigns. The 49ers have no reason to push the 32-year-old veteran through a soft-tissue injury early in camp, but the lack of a timetable makes his next practice status worth watching. Evans' fantasy outlook remains unchanged for now, though a longer absence would become more concerning as the preseason approaches.
Source: Nick Wagoner
Source: Nick Wagoner