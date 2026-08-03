Ben Johnson Compares Luther Burden III to Lions Star WR
Luther Burden III has been one of the most dramatic risers throughout the 2026 draft season, and the recent comparison made by his head coach Ben Johnson will do nothing to slow the momentum. In an interview with Cassie Carlson of Fox 32, Johnson compared Burden's mindset to those of Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jarvis Landry, two receivers he spent time with in Detroit and Miami. Johnson had remarked earlier in the offseason that Burden is destined to become one of the top receivers in the NFL, and when asked to expand, the second-year head coach linked him to two players with nine Pro Bowl selections between them, saying, "He's got that competitive edge and desire to be great. It's carried over into the spring and summer as well. He's been a regular in the building, working with our strength staff. He wants to be the most conditioned player on the team. Wants to be one of the strongest receivers on the team and just continues to soak in all the knowledge." Burden is RotoBaller's WR21, but he has the clear belief of his coach and a ceiling to emerge as a fantasy WR1 in his second season.
Source: Kevin Patra
Source: Kevin Patra