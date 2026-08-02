Deshaun Watson Throws Six Interceptions in Four Practices
Deshaun Watson (Achilles) has thrown six interceptions through the first four practices of training camp, according to ESPN. The rough start comes as Watson tries to win the starting job after he and Shedeur Sanders handled most of the first-team work during the offseason. Saturday brought more trouble, including a short pass that was tipped before being returned for a touchdown and another throw intercepted by safety Donovan McMillon. Watson has not played in a regular-season game since tearing his right Achilles in October 2024. He completed 63.4% of his passes for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions across seven starts that season. Cleveland has not named a starter, and Dillon Gabriel and Taylen Green are also part of the competition. Watson still has time to settle into the new offense, but six interceptions in four practices is a concerning start. He remains only a speculative Superflex option unless he wins the job and shows a significant improvement during the preseason.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN