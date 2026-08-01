Bulls Try to Move Patrick Williams
Patrick Williams is reportedly being shopped, with the team willing to attach draft compensation to move his contract, per Evan Sidery. Williams, 24, has three years left on the five-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2024, including an $18 million player option for 2028-29. Moving him would give Chicago more flexibility amid its reported interest in the Clippers' restricted free-agent Bennedict Mathurin, though that pursuit may not be as aggressive as first believed. Williams posted career lows of 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.7 percent from three last season, leaving him off the redraft radar unless a new team gives him a cleaner role.
Source: Evan Sidery
Source: Evan Sidery