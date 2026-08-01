👉 TAP TO SAVE 50% WITH CODE SUMMER
X
Lost password?

Don't have an account?
Gain Access Now

X

Receive free daily analysis

NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
CFB
MLB
MMA
PGA
ESPORTS
BETTING

Already have an account? Log In

X

Forgot Password

Bulls Try to Move Patrick Williams

Share:
Link copied to clipboard!
See RotoBaller at the top of Google

Aug 1, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams is reportedly being shopped, with the team willing to attach draft compensation to move his contract, per Evan Sidery. Williams, 24, has three years left on the five-year, $90 million extension he signed in 2024, including an $18 million player option for 2028-29. Moving him would give Chicago more flexibility amid its reported interest in the Clippers' restricted free-agent Bennedict Mathurin, though that pursuit may not be as aggressive as first believed. Williams posted career lows of 7.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 34.7 percent from three last season, leaving him off the redraft radar unless a new team gives him a cleaner role.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Evan Sidery
More Recent News

REAL-TIME FANTASY NEWS

Matvei Michkov

Eyes Bounce-Back Season After Intensive Offseason Training
NJ

Devils Sign Colin White to Two-Way Contract
NHL

Tomas Nosek Signs With Hometown Team
Brett Pesce

Healthy for New Season
Collin Graf

Re-Ups With Sharks for Three Years
Tommy Novak

Agrees to Three-Year Extension With Penguins
Willson Contreras

Pulled After Getting Hit in the Head by a Pitch
D'Angelo Russell

Grizzlies are Nearing Buyout with D'Angelo Russell
Michael Porter Jr.

Nets Could Extend Michael Porter Jr.
Bennedict Mathurin

Bulls, Pelicans Remain Interested in Bennedict Mathurin
Minnesota Timberwolves

Timberwolves Expressing Interest in Jonathan Kuminga
Bobby Witt Jr.

on Track to Return Next Tuesday
Rashee Rice

Clearly Not 100 Percent Recovered From Knee Surgery
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Back After One-Game Absence
Kyle Schwarber

Returns To Phillies Lineup Friday
Bucky Irving

Given Most Carries During Practice on Friday
Baker Mayfield

Buccaneers Not Happy About the Way Baker Mayfield Spoke About the Organization
Daniel Rodriguez

An Underdog At UFC Belgrade
Uroš Medić

Uros Medic Set For UFC Belgrade Main Event
Navajo Stirling

Looks To Remain Unbeaten
Shane McClanahan

Headed to the Injured List Due to Back Issue
Jan Blachowicz

In Dire Need Of Win
Marcin Tybura

Looks To Get Back In The Win Column
Aleksandar Rakic

Set For Heavyweight Debut
Shohei Ohtani

Knee May Not Get Back to 100 Percent in 2026
Robert Valentin

Looks For His Second UFC Win
CFB

Dierre Hill Jr. Brings Explosive Element to Ducks' Backfield
CFB

Charlie Becker to Break Out in 2026?
Duško Todorović

Dusko Todorovic Looks To Win Back-To-Back Fights
CFB

Ja'Kyrian Turner Set to Lead Pittsburgh Backfield
CFB

Georgia Tech to Add DeAndre Hopkins to Staff
CFB

Julian Sayin Up 10 Pounds Heading into 2026
CFB

Bob Chesney Says Nico Iamaleava is Growing as a Leader
CFB

David Braun Says Chip Kelly Hire was "Transformative"
Quinshon Judkins

Browns Think Quinshon Judkins "Can Play All Three Downs"
CFB

Bryce Underwood to Run More in 2026?
NFL

Tony Romo Placed on Leave at CBS Following Arrest
Tucker Kraft

Activated From the PUP List on Friday
Shohei Ohtani

to be Back in the Leadoff Spot on Friday
Anfernee Simons

Set to Lead Sixers' Bench Scoring
Cason Wallace

Eyes Bigger Minutes
NBA

Shake Milton Signs With Hapoel Jerusalem
Saquon Barkley

Could Have His Load Managed This Season
Mac McClung

Rytas Vilnius Targets Mac McClung
NBA

Bradley Beal Draws Heat and Celtics Interest
Charlotte Hornets

Hornets Waive Mouhamadou Gueye
Jamir Watkins

Could Miss 2026-27 After ACL Surgery
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Nikola Kusturica Trains With Giannis Antetokounmpo
Deebo Samuel Sr.

Deebo Samuel Returning to the 49ers
Neemias Queta

Won't Spend $100K on Training
Jadarian Price

Operates as RB1 During First Full Scrimmage
Bennedict Mathurin

Pelicans Could Pursue an Offer Sheet for Bennedict Mathurin
Rome Odunze

Says his Foot Feels Great
Shohei Ohtani

Out as DH on Thursday With Knee Soreness
Quinn Mathews

Cardinals Top Prospect Quinn Mathews to Make MLB Debut on Saturday
Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Exits With Apparent Leg Injury on Thursday
Chris Olave

Lands Four-Year Extension With Saints
Jayden Reed

Opens Camp Healthy After Injury-Plagued 2025
Travis Kelce

Looks Sharp in First Full-Squad Practice
Puka Nacua

Stands Out Early at Rams Camp
Jahmyr Gibbs

Dealing With a Back Issue
Ricky Pearsall

49ers Don't Expect Ricky Pearsall to Make Any Contributions in 2026
Kevin Gausman

Among Blue Jays Veterans Who Could Fit Phillies
Shane McClanahan

Exits With Apparent Back Issue
Chris Brazzell II

to Undergo Season-Ending Knee Surgery
Baker Mayfield

Feels "Disrespected" by Buccaneers
Corey Seager

to Come Off Injured List on Friday
Tarik Skubal

Expected to be Traded by Monday's Deadline
NBA

Jacob Toppin Signs Three-Year Deal With Hapoel Tel Aviv
NBA

Lester Quinones Draws Real Madrid, Partizan Interest
Mac McClung

Could Head to Europe
Miami Heat

Josh Richardson Retires After 10 NBA Seasons
Max Clark

Tigers to Promote Top Prospect Max Clark to Major Leagues
Anthony Davis

Nears Wizards Extension Eligibility
NHL

Ryan Reaves Hopes to Play One More NHL Season
NHL

Jacob Moverare Signs Deal With Zug in Switzerland
Drake Batherson

Senators Far Apart in Contract Talks
WPG

Michael Hutchinson Retires After 11 NHL Seasons
Quinn Hughes

and Wild Scheduled for Contract Talks This Week
Macklin Celebrini

Inks $94 Million Extension With Sharks
Nick Kurtz

Leaves After Being Hit on the Forearm
Zach Neto

Angels Willing to Discuss Trading Zach Neto
Logan O'Hoppe

Rangers Acquire Catcher Logan O'Hoppe From the Angels
Kawhi Leonard

Probe Could Stretch Into 2027
NBA

Daniel Theis' EuroLeague Future Remains Unclear
Shohei Ohtani

Expected to Pitch Again This Year, Biceps Issue Downplayed
Byron Buxton

Twins Place Byron Buxton on Injured List With Hip Impingement
Puka Nacua

Likely to be Extended Next Offseason
Ricky Pearsall

Could be Facing Knee Surgery
Casey Schmitt

"More Than Likely" Done for the Season
Dak Prescott

Opens 11th Cowboys Camp on 33rd Birthday
CFB

Landen Thomas Ready to Make Impact for Florida State
CFB

Danny Scudero Not "Satisfied" After Leading Country in Receiving Last Season
CFB

Hank Brown, Jeremy Hecklinski Battling for Iowa QB1 Job
CFB

Ole Miss Files Lawsuits Against Princewill Umanmielen, Devin Harper
Xander Schauffele

Still Searching for First Victory at Rocket Classic
Michael Brennan

Needs Short-Game Improvement at Rocket Classic
CFB

Tennessee's Arion Carter Receives Two-Game Suspension for Agent-Funded Flight
Hideki Matsuyama

Looks to Continue FedEx Cup Push at Rocket Classic
Jackson Koivun

Looks to Continue Winning Ways at Rocket Classic
Michael Kim

Needs More Magic at Rocket Classic
PGA

Ben James Looking to Bounce Back at Rocket Classic
Chris Gotterup

the Arguable Favorite at Rocket Classic
CFB

Nyck Harbor Poised for Breakout Season in New Offense
CFB

True Freshman Guard Zykie Helton Trending to Start for Georgia?
CFB

Jayvan Boggs to Be Limited to Start Fall Camp
Davis Thompson

Sluggish Around the Green and Putting
Russell Henley

Playing Well Heading into Detroit
Eric Cole

has Slipped in Form Since Memorial Tournament
Chandler Phillips

is Rolling with Detroit Golf Club Looming
Nicolai Hojgaard

Tries to Settle Down the Roller Coaster in Detroit
Corey Heim

Wins for the Second Time in his Cup Career at Indianapolis
NASCAR

Christopher Bell Falls Short of Indianapolis Win With his Sixth Second-Place Finish
Joey Logano

Places Third in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Carson Hocevar

Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early
Rickie Fowler

Showing Good Form Heading into Rocket Classic
Ty Gibbs

Clinches a Chase Spot with a Finish of 12th at Indianapolis
Jacob Bridgeman

Trying to Get Closer to Win Column in Detroit
Akshay Bhatia

Returns to Action at the Rocket Classic
Magomed Ankalaev

Gets Back In The Win Column
Bogdan Guskov

Dominated At UFC Abu Dhabi
Steve Erceg

Suffers First-Round Knockout Loss
Ramazan Temirov

Scores First-Round Knockout Win
Damian Rzepecki

Drops Decision In His UFC Debut
Magomed Zaynukov

Remains Undefeated
CFB

North Carolina GM Michael Lombardi Placed on Administrative Leave
Chase Briscoe

Will Start in the 11th Position for Indianapolis After Qualifying
Joey Logano

Will Start 19th for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
Chris Buescher

Could Chris Buescher be A Favorable DFS Option for Indianapolis?
Corey Heim

Is Corey Heim Worth Rostering in Indianapolis DFS Lineups?
Austin Cindric

has Plenty of Upside for Indianapolis DFS Lineups
Power your platform with our news
View All News
RANKINGS
C
1B
2B
3B
SS
OF
SP
RP
View All Players

RANKINGS

QB
RB
WR
TE
K
DEF
View All Players