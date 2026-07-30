Deebo Samuel is Returning to the 49ers
Deebo Samuel on Thursday. According to Jordan Schultz, they've agreed on a one-year, $7 million deal for the upcoming 2026-2027 campaign. It was rumored that the two sides were interested in a reunion after Samuel left for the Washington Commanders last season. The 49ers are in need of reinforcements after the news that fellow wideout Ricky Pearsall (knee) could miss the entire season. Samuel figures to immediately slot alongside Mike Evans as the No. 2 wideout on this roster. The expectation is that rookie De'Zhaun Stribling and Christian Kirk will compete for the third wideout spot, assuming Pearsall is truly out for the year. Samuel is coming off a 72-catch season with the Commanders in 2025. He should be able to offer around top-30 upside at his position.
Source: Jordan Schultz
Source: Jordan Schultz