Ryan Flournoy's Offseason Work Draws More Praise
Ryan Flournoy added muscle this offseason, and head coach Brian Schottenheimer has taken notice. Asked by Nicole Hutchison whether that change came from a conversation about helping Flournoy take the next step, Schottenheimer praised his "incredible" work ethic and called him another offseason award winner. The comments fit Flournoy's rise over the past year. After being waived at the end of training camp and returning on the practice squad, he earned his way back onto the active roster before Week 2. Flournoy went on to catch 40 of 56 targets for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games, highlighted by 114 yards against the Jets and 115 against the Lions. He now enters 2026 as Dallas' third receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. That is a difficult setup for steady weekly volume, but Flournoy has already shown he can produce when called upon. He is best viewed as a deep-league watch-list option rather than a standard redraft target.
Source: Nicole Hutchison
Source: Nicole Hutchison