Tyjae Spears Heavily Involved in Passing Game
Tyjae Spears has been heavily involved in the team's passing game early in training camp and has made the most of his screens and dump-offs through two days, according to PaulKuharsky.com. Spears is still sharing a backfield with Tony Pollard, and the Titans added more competition in this year's draft with fifth-rounder Nicholas Singleton, but the 25-year-old could be in a position to succeed in 2026 with Brian Daboll now running the Titans' offense. He has been impressive all offseason and should have the RB2 role locked down going into the start of the regular season, and the former third-rounder in 2023 from Tulane could operate as more of the 1B this year to Pollard's 1A. Spears has never had more than 453 rushing yards or four rushing touchdowns in any of his three NFL seasons, but he does have 127 catches on 155 targets in his 42 games played, and he could become an even bigger pass-catching weapon in Tennessee as second-year QB Cam Ward looks to take the next step. Fantasy managers should consider Spears as a sneaky late-round sleeper in point-per-reception leagues.
Source: PaulKuharsky.com
Source: PaulKuharsky.com