Drake London Practicing Without Limitation
Drake London was a full participant during Wednesday's first practice of training camp. London missed five games in 2025 with a PCL sprain in his left knee, and while the team opted to take an overly cautious approach with him during spring practices, he had no limitations on Wednesday, taking part in all individual and team drills. Despite the significant time missed, London finished as the WR17 last season while scoring 14.0 half-PPR points per game, and expectations are high heading into 2026. The 2022 first-round pick is RotoBaller's WR7 and a sleeper candidate to finish as the overall WR1 in an offense with few other options in the passing game.
Source: The Eastern Herald
Source: The Eastern Herald