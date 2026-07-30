Shemar Stewart Carted Off With Leg Injury on Wednesday

Jul 30, 2026, 12:26 AM ET
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart (leg) was carted off the field at training camp practice on Wednesday due to a left-leg injury, according to Ben Baby of ESPN. Stewart was on crutches with a protective brace on his leg after practice and is awaiting an official prognosis. The 22-year-old suffered ankle and knee injuries in his first NFL season in 2025, which limited him to eight games (five starts) and 11 tackles (five solo) and one sack. The Bengals took him with the 17th overall pick out of Texas A&M, and so far he's been an injury bust. It remains to be seen how serious Stewart's leg injury is, but it didn't look good. A lengthy absence would be really bad news for the Bengals for a player who they were hoping would take a second-year leap in 2026 to help make up for the loss of All-Pro pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson.--Keith HernandezSource: ESPN.com - Ben Baby