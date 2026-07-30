Vita Vea Dealing With Back Injury

Jul 30, 2026, 12:20 AM ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Vita Vea (back) and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (hamstring) both suffered injuries during their conditioning tests on Tuesday and did not practice on Wednesday, according to Scott Smith of the team's official website. The news comes a day after Vea officially requested a trade. The 31-year-old veteran has not been happy with the direction of contract talks with the Bucs as he gets ready to head into the final year of a four-year, $71 million extension he signed in 2022. The former 12th overall pick in 2018 out of the University of Washington has made the Pro Bowl twice in his eight years with the organization and has been a stalwart on the interior at stopping the run. He played in all 17 games for Tampa last year and finished with 34 tackles (16 solo), 4.5 sacks, seven tackles for loss, 13 QB hits, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Vea has never been much of an asset in IDP leagues, with his career high in sacks of seven coming in 2024.--Keith HernandezSource: Buccaneers.com - Scott Smith