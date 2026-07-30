Montez Sweat Activated From Non-Football Illness List

Jul 30, 2026, 12:14 AM ET
The Chicago Bears announced on Wednesday that they activated defensive lineman Montez Sweat (illness) from the Non-Football Illness list. It didn't take long for Sweat to join the rest of his teammates at training camp practice this week, and he should be all systems go for the start of the 2026 regular season in early September. The 29-year-old former 26th overall selection by Washington in 2019 from Mississippi State had just 5.5 sacks in 16 starts in his first season with Chicago in 2024, but he came on strong last year with 10 sacks, 53 tackles (36 solo), 13 tackles for loss, 18 QB hits, five pass breakups, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 17 regular-season starts to finish the year as the No. 11 defensive lineman in IDP fantasy leagues. Sweat should remain a workhorse off the edge in Chicago's defense in 2026 in his third year with the team, giving him a high ceiling for fantasy managers in IDP formats once all the elite edge-rushing names come off the board.--Keith HernandezSource: Bears Communications