Taysom Hill Says Goodbye to the Saints
Taysom Hill posted a goodbye message to the Saints on his X account on Wednesday, per the team. After nine seasons with the team after they picked him up as an undrafted free agent out of BYU, Hill is moving on as he heads into his 10th NFL campaign in 2026. The 35-year-old was the ultimate Swiss Army Knife for the Saints on offense, working as a quarterback, tight end, running back, and wide receiver. In his nine years in the Big Easy, he had 489 carries for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns while also catching 110 passes for 1,034 yards and 11 touchdowns in 118 regular-season games (54 starts). As a QB, Hill threw for 2,426 yards, 12 touchdowns, and nine interceptions on his 308 pass attempts. Hill played in only 21 games the last two years due to injuries, and it's unclear what his health picture looks like this summer. It's impossible to predict his fantasy football value without a team to attach his name to, but at this point in his career, it seems unlikely that he'd have a major role if he lands with a new organization for the 2026 season.
Source: New Orleans Saints
Source: New Orleans Saints