Jordan Addison Impresses in First Training Camp Practice
Jordan Addison was "everywhere" during the team's first training camp practice on Wednesday, according to Will Ragatz. This comes after a recent report that Addison and new quarterback Kyler Murray worked with each other for two months leading up to training camp. The 24-year-old former 23rd overall pick in 2023 out of USC is motivated going into the final year of his rookie contract in 2026 after a career-worst season that saw him catch 42 of his 79 targets for 610 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games after combining for 19 touchdown receptions in his first two seasons. Minnesota's lackluster quarterback play in 2025 didn't help matters. Addison will continue to be in the shadow of All-Pro wideout Justin Jefferson, but a bounce-back campaign could be in the cards if Murray seizes the QB1 gig and elevates the Vikings' passing attack from what it was a year ago. His case for being a WR3/4 sleeper in fantasy drafts this year is dependent on Murray winning the job in training camp and clicking with Addison in 2026. So far, so good.
Source: Will Ragatz
Source: Will Ragatz