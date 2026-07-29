Jalen Nailor Has Late-Round Redraft Sleeper Appeal
Jalen Nailor has a real path to the largest role of his career, but he is better viewed as a late-round redraft swing than a guaranteed breakout. Las Vegas signed the 27-year-old to a three-year, $35.03 million contract with $18 million fully guaranteed at signing after he totaled 57 receptions for 858 yards and 10 touchdowns over his final two seasons in Minnesota. Nailor set career highs with 29 catches and 444 yards in 2025, averaged 15.3 yards per reception, and flashed his ceiling with five catches for 124 yards and a touchdown against Baltimore. The opportunity is legitimate, but Nailor has never exceeded 29 receptions or 444 yards in a season. Tre Tucker led the Raiders with 696 receiving yards last year, while Brock Bowers recorded a team-high 64 catches and seven touchdowns despite playing only 12 games. Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton Jr. also remain in the competition for wide receiver snaps. RotoBaller's WR66 ranking keeps the price manageable. Nailor has late-round and best-ball appeal, but dynasty managers should wait for evidence of sustained target volume before treating him as a meaningful buy.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller