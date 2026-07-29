Aaron Jones Sr. Is a Low-Cost Buy for Dynasty Contenders
Aaron Jones Sr. remains a sensible low-cost dynasty target for contenders, while rebuilding managers should look to move him before his short-term value declines further. The 31-year-old produced 1,546 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns in 2024 before a hamstring injury helped limit him to 12 games last season. Jones finished 2025 with 132 carries for 548 yards and two touchdowns, plus 28 receptions for 199 yards and another score. Jordan Mason was the more productive runner, totaling 758 yards and six touchdowns on 159 carries, but Jones doubled Mason's reception total and should remain the more established passing-down option. Minnesota retained Jones on a revised contract that lowered his 2026 base salary to $5.5 million, and he is entering the final year of the deal. Sixth-round rookie Demond Claiborne adds another change-of-pace option, but Jones still has a path to useful receiving work. RotoBaller ranks Jones 171st overall in its latest dynasty update, placing him firmly in the low-cost range. Contenders can justify acquiring him as PPR depth, while rebuilders should sell rather than risk another age-related drop in value after the season.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller