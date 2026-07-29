De'Von Achane Wants to Win Rushing Title in Run-Friendly Scheme
De'Von Achane said his goal in 2026 is to win the rushing-yards title after finishing fifth last year, according to Cameron Wolfe of the NFL Network. Achane said the biggest difference in new offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik's scheme is that the team plans to run the ball more. "I definitely like that," Achane said. The 24-year-old is a full-go for the start of training camp after being limited in the offseason program with a minor shoulder injury. Miami rewarded Achane with a four-year, $64 million contract extension in the offseason, and he's fully expected to be the focal point of Slowik's offense after he ran for a career-high 1,350 yards and eight touchdowns on 238 carries, adding 67 receptions for 488 yards and four more TDs as a receiver in 16 starts in his third year in the NFL. Achane's volume as Miami's only real explosive offensive threat will keep him in the RB1 conversation, but it's going to be difficult for him to win the rushing title, let alone match his RB6 finish in half-PPR scoring in 2025 in an offense that could struggle to move the ball consistently. RotoBaller has Achane ranked as the No. 12 fantasy RB for 2026.
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe
Source: NFL Network - Cameron Wolfe