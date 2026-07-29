Chris Olave Sitting Out of Team Drills Due to Contract-Related Issues
Chris Olave's lack of participation in team drills to begin training camp is related to the contract/business side of things and not because of his previous medical issue, according to Katherine Terrell of ESPN. The 26-year-old former 11th overall selection from Ohio State in the 2022 NFL draft missed the end of last season due to a blood-clot issue, but that is all cleared up now, and Olave indicated that he stopped taking blood-thinners before the start of camp. Olave is approaching the final year of his current deal and is hoping to reach an extension with the Saints before the start of the 2026 regular season. Despite missing a game in 2025 and working with a rookie quarterback in Tyler Shough, Olave excelled with career highs in catches (100), targets (156), receiving yards (1,163), and touchdowns (nine) in his fourth year in the NFL. There should be more target competition after the Saints took receiver Jordyn Tyson in the first round in April, but Olave should still have enough looks in Moore's up-tempo offense to make him a high-floor, low-end WR1 target in fantasy football drafts this fall.
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell
Source: ESPN.com - Katherine Terrell