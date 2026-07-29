Caleb Williams Drops 10-15 Pounds to Increase his Mobility
Caleb Williams said he dropped 10-15 pounds in the offseason and expects to move around better in 2026, according to Brad Biggs of The Chicago Tribune. Williams is listed at 226 pounds, which is the same figure the Bears used last year after listing him at 215 pounds as a rookie in 2024. The 24-year-old former first overall pick from USC took a step forward in Year 2 in his first year with new head coach Ben Johnson, with 3,942 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in 17 regular-season starts. Williams made a lot of wild plays outside of the pocket deep down the field, and he had a penchant for leading the Bears to insane fourth-quarter comebacks. Johnson is now hoping to get Williams to operate more within the framework of his offense in his third year in the league. Even though receiver DJ Moore is no longer in town, Williams has the skill players around him to take another leap given his arm strength and dual-threat abilities. Fantasy managers should be targeting him as a midrange QB1 this year with a high ceiling as he continues to evolve in a strong Chicago offense.
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs
Source: The Chicago Tribune - Brad Biggs