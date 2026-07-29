Falcons Sign Quarterback Cooper Rush
Tua Tagovailoa (back) and Michael Penix Jr. (knee) both dealing with injuries to begin training camp, the Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran Cooper Rush, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Penix did not practice throughout OTAs or minicamp as he continues to recover from a 2025 season-ending knee injury, and Tagovailoa is reported to be experiencing back tightness ahead of training camp, forcing the Falcons to add Rush two days before their first practice of the summer. The 32-year-old career backup started two games in 2025 in his lone season with the Ravens, throwing for 303 yards, no touchdowns, and four interceptions before being supplanted by Tyler Huntley and eventually released. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa "will be out there sooner rather than later," but in the meantime, Rush could find himself briefly working with the first-team offense.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter