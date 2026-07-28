Jake Bobo Dealing With Leg Injury in Camp
Jake Bobo (leg) suffered a leg injury in training camp practice on Monday and was a spectator on Tuesday, according to Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. It's unclear how serious the 27-year-old's injury is, but with it being early in camp, the Seahawks are likely being extra cautious with the fourth-year pass-catcher. Bobo caught just two passes for 20 yards in 11 regular-season games (zero starts) in 2025 after combining for 32 receptions, 303 yards, and three touchdowns in 34 games (three starts) in his first two years in the NFL. The former undrafted free agent from UCLA will be competing with second-year wideout Tory Horton and rookie Emmanuel Henderson for the WR4 role in Seattle during camp and the preseason, behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed, and veteran Cooper Kupp. Most likely, Bobo will make more of an impact on special teams again in 2026 if he remains on the team's 53-man active roster. Bobo can be ignored in the vast majority of fantasy football leagues.
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell
Source: The Tacoma News Tribune - Gregg Bell