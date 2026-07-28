Tim Patrick Comes Off PUP List on Tuesday
Tim Patrick (undisclosed) was activated from the Physically Unable to Perform list on Tuesday, a source told Connor Hughes of SNY. It's unclear why the Jets placed Patrick on the PUP list to begin with last weekend, but the 32-year-old is ready to rejoin his teammates at training camp this week. The former undrafted free agent out of Utah will be WR depth in 2026 in his first year with Gang Green behind Garrett Wilson, Adonai Mitchell, and rookie Omar Cooper Jr. Patrick has six years of NFL experience, but at this point in his career after suffering a torn ACL and a torn Achilles tendon in back-to-back seasons in 2022 and 2023, he's not much more than an experienced possession wideout. He caught a career-low 15 passes on 24 targets for 187 yards and three touchdowns in 16 regular-season games (three starts) last year in a crowded Jacksonville Jaguars WR room. Patrick could have a clearer path to a role in 2026 with the Jets, but it's still not enough to make him relevant in standard-sized fantasy leagues.
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes
Source: SNY - Connor Hughes