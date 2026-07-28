Colts Still Mulling Options at Wide Receiver
Michael Pittman Jr., who was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the offseason, and new WR1 Alec Pierce (ankle) is on the Physically Unable to Perform list to start camp after having offseason ankle surgery. General manager Chris Ballard will continue to evaluate the current WR group before making a decision on whether to add a veteran such as Deebo Samuel Sr., Keenan Allen, or Stefon Diggs. "At some point we'll evaluate it as we go along," Ballard said. "We'll probably talk through some of those [available] guys." Until Pierce can return, Josh Downs will operate as Indy's WR1, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, and rookie Deion Burks, among others, getting more opportunities to stand out in camp.
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder
Source: ESPN.com - Stephen Holder