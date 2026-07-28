Jaylin Noel Dealing With Short-Term Injury
Jaylin Noel (undisclosed) was placed on the Non-Football Injury list on Tuesday, but Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Sports reports that it's considered a short-term injury, according to a league source. The Texans aren't concerned heading into training camp. In related news, fellow wideout Tank Dell (knee), who didn't play at all in 2025 due to a serious knee injury suffered in 2024, avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list and has been cleared for training camp. The 23-year-old Noel, who was a third-rounder last year out of Iowa State, will most likely be competing with Dell this summer for the team's WR3 role to begin the year behind Nico Collins and Jayden Higgins. In his first NFL season, Noel caught just 26 passes on 35 targets for 292 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (three starts) and took the clear back seat to Higgins. Noel will most likely go undrafted in most 12-team fantasy leagues this fall unless an injury on the WR depth chart above him opens up a clear path to consistent targets in the Texans' passing attack. RotoBaller has Noel ranked as the WR79 right now, four spots below Dell.
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson
Source: KPRC 2 Sports - Aaron Wilson