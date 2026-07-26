Ty Gibbs Should Be Fast at Indianapolis

Jul 26, 2026, 8:06 AM ET
The No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota piloted by Ty Gibbs has been fast all season long, and it looks like the young driver will have yet another hot rod to race with this weekend in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. When it came to lap averages in practice, Gibbs had the fourth-best five-lap average, the second-best 10-lap average, and the fastest 15-lap average. He then went out in qualifying and ended up fourth-fastest, giving him good track position to start the race on Sunday. Now, with that being said, starting position has never been an issue for Gibbs at this race track, as he has started fifth and sixth over his two career starts here. However, finishing the race has been a problem, as Gibbs has yet to crack the top 20 in his two Brickyard 400 attempts. That could easily change this weekend, though, as the No. 54 Toyota has performed better than normal all season long. In DFS, Gibbs ($8.8K on DraftKings) is a fascinating alternate dominator to consider on the slate. He can definitely be used in tournament lineups.--Jordan McAbeeSource: ifantasyrace